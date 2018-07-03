Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Hits first homer of 2018

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

His sixth-inning shot off Rick Porcello was Murphy's first homer in 17 games since returning to the lineup after last year's knee surgery. The 33-year-old has started to look more like his old self at the plate, slashing .300/.344/.433 over the last eight contests, and with his power stroke now returning he should be poised for a big second half.

