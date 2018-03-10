Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Hits without discomfort
Murphy (knee) took batting practice Saturday without any discomfort, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy is working his way back from October knee surgery. It's a positive sign that he was able to hit without issues, though he's still considered unlikely to be ready by Opening Day. He's been able to take grounders hit directly at him, though he hasn't yet been able to make quick lateral movements. There's still plenty of work for him to do before he's in game shape.
