Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Homers twice in Friday's win
Murphy went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's win over the Cubs.
Both blasts came off Kyle Hendricks, and Murphy now has 19 homers on the year. He uncharacteristically went 10 games without a multi-hit effort prior to Friday's outburst, but don't be surprised if he heats up now that he's shaken off his mini-slump.
