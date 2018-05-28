Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Impressive in Sunday's rehab game
Murphy (knee) went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and six RBI for Double-A Harrisburg in a win over Altoona on Sunday.
In just the second game of his rehab assignment, Murphy announced that his bat, at least, was probably ready for the majors. The veteran second baseman also went first to third on a single in Saturday's game, according to Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post, and while the Nats have yet to offer a clear target date for his activation, it may come sooner than expected. "Just continue to keep playing," manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. "Maybe play back-to-back days. Get [Murphy] up to nine innings a couple times and we'll see."
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rehab slowed by illness•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Ramping up running•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Still experiencing knee pain•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remaining patient rehabbing knee•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back with team Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...