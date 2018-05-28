Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Impressive in Sunday's rehab game

Murphy (knee) went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and six RBI for Double-A Harrisburg in a win over Altoona on Sunday.

In just the second game of his rehab assignment, Murphy announced that his bat, at least, was probably ready for the majors. The veteran second baseman also went first to third on a single in Saturday's game, according to Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post, and while the Nats have yet to offer a clear target date for his activation, it may come sooner than expected. "Just continue to keep playing," manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. "Maybe play back-to-back days. Get [Murphy] up to nine innings a couple times and we'll see."