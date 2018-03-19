Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Likely to open year on DL
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Murphy (knee) will likely open the season on the 10-day disabled list, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
It was already presumed that Murphy wouldn't be ready for Opening Day, and it's now looking likely that he'll miss over a week to start the season. Murphy has been handled very carefully this spring, as the Nationals are wisely prioritizing keeping him healthy for the long haul rather than trying to rush him back for the start of the season. Wilmer Difo and Howie Kendrick should share the duties at the keystone until Murphy is 100 percent healthy.
