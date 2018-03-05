Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Making progress in rehab

Murphy (knee) is hitting off a tee Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy underwent surgery in October to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee. He had previously been limited this spring to playing catch and fielding grounders on his knees, so hearing that he's able to swing a bat is positive news. He has a chance to be ready for Opening Day but will need to continue making progress and get into a few spring games for that to look like a likely scenario.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...