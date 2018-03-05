Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Making progress in rehab
Murphy (knee) is hitting off a tee Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy underwent surgery in October to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee. He had previously been limited this spring to playing catch and fielding grounders on his knees, so hearing that he's able to swing a bat is positive news. He has a chance to be ready for Opening Day but will need to continue making progress and get into a few spring games for that to look like a likely scenario.
