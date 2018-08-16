Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Mashes solo homer
Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals
The homer came with the game pretty much wrapped up, as Washington faced a four-run deficit in the ninth inning, but it was still enough to extend an eight-game hitting streak. The 33-year-old is hitting a scorching .365 over 52 at-bats since the start of August, though he has just six home runs and 29 RBI on the year across 52 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three more hits Thursday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Grabs three hits•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Turns in multi-hit performance•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets Game 2 breather Saturday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Two homers Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Continues to produce•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...