Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Mashes solo homer

Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals

The homer came with the game pretty much wrapped up, as Washington faced a four-run deficit in the ninth inning, but it was still enough to extend an eight-game hitting streak. The 33-year-old is hitting a scorching .365 over 52 at-bats since the start of August, though he has just six home runs and 29 RBI on the year across 52 games.