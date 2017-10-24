Nationals' Daniel Murphy: May not be ready for Opening Day

There is a decent chance that Murphy (knee) won't be ready for the start of the 2018 season, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

He underwent surgery Friday to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee. The procedure is serious enough that he may end up missing time next season. We may get more updates during the offseason, but things should really come into focus during spring training. Wilmer Difo is the obvious internal option to get starts at second base if Murphy is not ready for Opening Day.