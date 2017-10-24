Nationals' Daniel Murphy: May not be ready for Opening Day
There is a decent chance that Murphy (knee) won't be ready for the start of the 2018 season, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
He underwent surgery Friday to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee. The procedure is serious enough that he may end up missing time next season. We may get more updates during the offseason, but things should really come into focus during spring training. Wilmer Difo is the obvious internal option to get starts at second base if Murphy is not ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...