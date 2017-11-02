Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Nats optimistic for Opening Day
General manager Mike Rizzo said that the team is "optimistic" that Murphy (knee) will be ready for Opening Day, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy underwent surgery to repair the articular cartilage a couple weeks ago after playing the tail-end of the 2017 season with an ailing right knee. Although the Nationals are becoming more hopeful regarding Murphy's timetable, it's still very early in the process and the second baseman has a long recovery ahead.
