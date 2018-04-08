Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Nearing rehab assignment

Murphy (knee) is approximately a week away from being sent on a rehab assignment, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Before sending Murphy on a rehab assignment, the team wants the 33-year-old to practice running the bases and participate in more strenuous drills to ensure his knee is healthy. A specific date for Murphy's eventual activation from the DL should become available once he begins his rehab assignment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories