Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not starting Sunday
Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday, will have the day to rest. Wilmer Difo will hit third and start at second base in place of Murphy. Since the start of September, Murphy has gone 11-for-30 (.367) over eight games.
