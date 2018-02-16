Nationals' Daniel Murphy: On track for Opening Day
Manager Dave Martinez said that Murphy (knee) is "right on track" with his rehab and should be fully healthy by Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Murphy is coming off a surgical procedure to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee, which he underwent in October following the NLDS defeat at the hands of the Cubs. Martinez did not provide any specifics as to Murphy's recovery, but position players are slated to report at the beginning of next week, so more should be known at that time.
