Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Opening Day availability still possible

Murphy (knee) is participating in limited baseball activities and did not take part in the Nationals position players first full-squad workouts Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Murphy's limited activities included fielding grounders from his knees, playing light catch and running on a treadmill with limited weight-bearing on his knee. The 32-year-old had the articular cartilage in his right knee surgically repaired in October and appears to still have significant work to do in his recovery. Opening Day remains the target for both Murphy and the Nationals, and the second baseman's progress over the coming weeks should provide additional clarity on his return.