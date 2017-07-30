Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of lineup for Game 1
Murphy is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
After starting each of the team's previous 12 games, the 32-year-old Murphy will receive a few hours of rest as the Nationals take on Kyle Freeland and the Rockies during Game 1 of the doubleheader. We'll have to wait and see if the star second baseman will be inserted back into the starting lineup for Sunday's second game. Wilmer Difo will man the keystone during Game 1, while Adrian Sanchez takes over at shortstop.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Goes yard twice Sunday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives home five against old club•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives Monday off•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Smashes 13th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...