Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of lineup for Game 1

Murphy is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

After starting each of the team's previous 12 games, the 32-year-old Murphy will receive a few hours of rest as the Nationals take on Kyle Freeland and the Rockies during Game 1 of the doubleheader. We'll have to wait and see if the star second baseman will be inserted back into the starting lineup for Sunday's second game. Wilmer Difo will man the keystone during Game 1, while Adrian Sanchez takes over at shortstop.