Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Thursday's lineup
Murphy is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Thursday.
Murphy will take a seat after going 0-for-3 in each of the first two games of this series. In his place, Wilmer Difo will man second base and bat seventh in the order. Look for Murphy to return to the starting nine versus the Phillies on Friday.
