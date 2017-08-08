Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Murphy is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The Nationals are quite comfortable in the National League East (14-game lead), so Murphy and other veterans can expect to receive the occasional day off down the stretch. He is hitting .305/.357/.578 with seven home runs over his last 128 at-bats, which actually qualifies as a semi-cold stretch by his standards, at least in terms of batting average. Adrian Sanchez will start at second base and hit second.
