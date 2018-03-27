Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Placed on disabled list

Murphy (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy had already ruled himself out for Opening Day as he hasn't yet fully recovered from October knee surgery, so this is hardly a surprise. The DL stint means that Murphy will miss at least the first week of the regular season, though the Nationals sound optimistic that he won't miss too much more than that. Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo are likely to fill in at second base in Murphy's absence.