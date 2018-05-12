Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Ramping up running
Murphy (knee) went through a run-heavy workout before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The workout included some sprints to first base, and Kolko indicates it's the best the media has seen from Murphy in his recovery. The veteran second baseman was still experiencing pain in his knee when running at the start of May, and it remains unclear when exactly the 33-year-old will be ready to return.
