Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Records solo home run
Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Brewers.
Murphy took Jhoulys Chacin deep in the second inning for his second home run and only sixth extra-base hit of the season. As a result, he's produced a disappointing .364 slugging percentage through 99 at-bats. However, he has shown some signs of life at the plate of late, recording at least one hit in eight of his past 10 appearances.
