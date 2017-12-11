Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rehab on schedule, still uncertain for spring

Manager Dave Martinez said Murphy (knee) is "on schedule" in his rehab but didn't know if he'd be ready for spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Murphy underwent surgery to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee back in October. While the Nationals remain optimistic about his progress, the team still won't say whether he'll be ready to go for the start of the season. Things should clear up as spring approaches. Wilmer Difo would likely fill in at the keystone if Murphy is forced to miss any action, assuming the team looks internally for a potential replacement.