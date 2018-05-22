Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rehab slowed by illness

Murphy (knee) has not appeared in games at extended spring training due to an illness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Murphy reported to the Nationals' spring training facility last week, but a "horrible bug" and some bad weather have ultimately kept the second baseman out of action during his time there. The 33-year-old remains without a timetable for his return at this point, but one will hopefully come into focus once he gets into game action down in Florida.