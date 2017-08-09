Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remains out Wednesday with hip injury

Murphy (hip) will be out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

Murphy was held out of Tuesday's lineup with hip discomfort, but the second baseman did make a pinch-hit appearance in the bottom of the ninth. The 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series finale.

