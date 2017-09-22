Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rests Friday
Murphy is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dusty Baker decided to give most of the regulars the day off Friday, so Murphy will hit the bench in favor of Howie Kendrick at the keystone. Since the beginning of September, Murphy is hitting .294/.379/.471 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in 14 contests.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back Wednesday, as expected•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will return to lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will be back in lineup Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...