Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rests Friday

Murphy is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Dusty Baker decided to give most of the regulars the day off Friday, so Murphy will hit the bench in favor of Howie Kendrick at the keystone. Since the beginning of September, Murphy is hitting .294/.379/.471 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in 14 contests.

