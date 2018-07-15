Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rests in final game of first half

Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Murphy has resumed playing second base on a regular basis after the Nationals initially eased him back in his June 12 return from knee surgery by deploying him at first base or as a designated hitter in interleague play. The veteran hasn't incurred any setbacks since coming off the 10-day disabled list, but the Nationals have been mindful of preserving his health for the long ball and have given him a couple days off per week. He'll cede the keystone to Wilmer Difo in the series finale after going 1-for-6 with four walks over the first three games in New York.