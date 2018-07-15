Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rests in final game of first half
Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Murphy has resumed playing second base on a regular basis after the Nationals initially eased him back in his June 12 return from knee surgery by deploying him at first base or as a designated hitter in interleague play. The veteran hasn't incurred any setbacks since coming off the 10-day disabled list, but the Nationals have been mindful of preserving his health for the long ball and have given him a couple days off per week. He'll cede the keystone to Wilmer Difo in the series finale after going 1-for-6 with four walks over the first three games in New York.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Collects four hits•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives in two against Marlins•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sits again Saturday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Takes seat in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...