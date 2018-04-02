Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Runs on field

Murphy (knee) ran on the field Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy had been limited to running on a treadmill before Monday, so this is certainly an encouraging step in his recovery from October knee surgery. The 33-year-old was also able to incorporate significant lateral movements in his workout over the weekend, so he seems to be making solid progress. That said, he remains without a timetable for his return. Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo will continue to hold down second base until Murphy is ready to return.

More News
