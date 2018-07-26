Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched due to soreness
Murphy was scratched Thursday because, according to manager Dave Martinez, he is "a bit sore," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Martinez's comments don't provide any real insight into what type of setback Murphy is dealing with, but the manager did indicate Murphy is available off the bench, so it seems he is not dealing with something serious. Murphy should have a chance to return to the lineup Friday night.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from starting nine•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Records solo home run•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Delivers pinch-hit single•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rests in final game of first half•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Collects four hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...