Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched due to soreness

Murphy was scratched Thursday because, according to manager Dave Martinez, he is "a bit sore," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Martinez's comments don't provide any real insight into what type of setback Murphy is dealing with, but the manager did indicate Murphy is available off the bench, so it seems he is not dealing with something serious. Murphy should have a chance to return to the lineup Friday night.

