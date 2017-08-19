Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from lineup Saturday

Murphy was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Padres with an undisclosed issue, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

It's unclear what Murphy is dealing with at this point, but it's worth noting that he missed a couple games last week due to hip discomfort. More should be known following the conclusion of Saturday's game. In the meantime, Howie Kendrick will slide to second base to take his place, opening a spot in the outfield for Andrew Stevenson to start.