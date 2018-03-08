Nationals' Daniel Murphy: 'Seems unlikely' for Opening Day

Murphy (knee) "seems unlikely" to be ready for Opening Day, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

The team has not made any declarations regarding Murphy's Opening Day status, but this is a logical inference, seeing as Murphy just recently began hitting off a tee and hitting side toss. He is still wearing a brace on his knee after undergoing microfracture surgery in October, and the start of the season is now just three weeks away. If Murphy is not ready, it would give Howie Kendrick a chance to play close to every day at second base to begin the year.