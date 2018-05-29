Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Set for two more rehab games
Murphy (knee) is scheduled to play at least two more minor-league rehab games with Double-A Harrisburg, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Murphy went 3-for-8 with a homer and six RBI in his first two rehab games with the Senators over the weekend, and he's set to play in at least two more games before being reevaluated later in the week. He remains without a concrete timetable for his return, but the veteran second baseman is inching closer to making his 2018 big-league debut.
