Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sits out Wednesday

Murphy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Murphy has just one hit in his past five starts, so he'll hit the bench for a night off. Howie Kendrick will move in to assume his spot at second base while Adam Lind enters the lineup as the left fielder.

