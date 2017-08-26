Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sitting out Saturday
Murphy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy, who's hitting .317/.372/.544 for the season, has had an uncharacteristically tough time at the plate recently. Over the last two games he's gone 0-for-9 and struck out three times. He'll have the opportunity to rest Saturday while Adrian Sanchez fills in at second base.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Expected back Sunday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out of Game 1•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remains out Wednesday with hip injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...