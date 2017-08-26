Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sitting out Saturday

Murphy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy, who's hitting .317/.372/.544 for the season, has had an uncharacteristically tough time at the plate recently. Over the last two games he's gone 0-for-9 and struck out three times. He'll have the opportunity to rest Saturday while Adrian Sanchez fills in at second base.

