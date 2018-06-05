Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sticking on rehab assignment

Manager Davey Martinez said Tuesday that Murphy (knee) will continue rehabbing with Double-A Harrisburg, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy is apparently still dealing with some pain in his knee when he runs and stops, so the Nationals have opted to keep him on a rehab stint with the Senators until he's feeling closer to 100 percent. It's still unclear when the veteran second baseman will be ready to return, but it's worth noting that Martinez said over the weekend that he believes "we're still a ways" away from seeing Murphy back in the majors, according to Jamal Collier of MLB.com. Wilmer Difo will continue to start at second base in Murphy's absence.