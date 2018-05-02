Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Still encountering knee pain
Murphy still feels pain in his right knee when he runs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy stated that he "wanted to be playing yesterday," but lingering knee soreness continues to keep him sidelined. The Nationals are understandably taking the cautious route with his return and currently have no timetable for his return. Things should clear up once he's able to run pain-free.
