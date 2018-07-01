Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Still hobbled despite pinch-hit appearance

Murphy, who knocked a pinch-hit double in the ninth inning Saturday, might not be in the starting lineup again Sunday, and he's still bothered by his leg, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals have carefully handled Murphy's playing time lately, as he's only started two of Washington's past five games. Even after that base hit, he's given his fantasy shareholders little to get excited about since his June 12 return, going just 10-for-50 on the season without a homer.