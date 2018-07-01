Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Still hobbled despite pinch-hit appearance
Murphy, who knocked a pinch-hit double in the ninth inning Saturday, might not be in the starting lineup again Sunday, and he's still bothered by his leg, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals have carefully handled Murphy's playing time lately, as he's only started two of Washington's past five games. Even after that base hit, he's given his fantasy shareholders little to get excited about since his June 12 return, going just 10-for-50 on the season without a homer.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Day off Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets three hits against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Hitless in return Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...