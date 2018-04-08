Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Takes batting practice Sunday

Murphy (knee) participated in batting practice Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Despite consistently being able to participate in baseball activities, Murphy's timetable for activation from the disabled list remains unclear. Until Murphy is back in full health, Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo will continue sharing time at second base.

