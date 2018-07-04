Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Takes seat in series finale

Murphy is out of the Washington lineup Wednesday against Boston.

The two sides will conclude their three-game series with an matinee that begins at 11:05 a.m. and the Red Sox are bringing a left-hander (Eduardo Rodriguez) to the hill, which likely influenced Nationals manager Dave Martinez's decision to hold Murphy out. Murphy, who went 2-for-8 during the first two games of the series and connected on his first home run of the season, will give way to Mark Reynolds at first base.

