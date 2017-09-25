Play

Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Takes seat Monday

Murphy is out of the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

With the Nationals just about locked into finishing with the second-best record in the National League, manager Dusty Baker will give Murphy and fellow infield mainstay Anthony Rendon days off in preparation for the postseason. Adrian Sanchez will fill in for Murphy at the keystone, while Wilmer Difo replaces Rendon at third base.

