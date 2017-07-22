Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three hits in Friday's loss

Murphy went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

He'd uncharacteristically gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in his previous three games, but it was just a matter of time until Murphy busted out again. The second baseman's .342/.394/.583 slash line on the year is nearly identical to last season's breakout performance, and he should continue to pile up fantasy value down the stretch.

