Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three hits in Friday's loss
Murphy went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
He'd uncharacteristically gone 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in his previous three games, but it was just a matter of time until Murphy busted out again. The second baseman's .342/.394/.583 slash line on the year is nearly identical to last season's breakout performance, and he should continue to pile up fantasy value down the stretch.
