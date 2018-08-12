Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three more hits Thursday

Murphy went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 win against the Cubs.

Murphy now has back-to-back three-hit games and three straight multi-hit games as he has found his groove over the past couple weeks. The 32-year-old is 27-for-72 with four home runs and 14 RBI since the All-Star break.

