Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Three more hits Thursday
Murphy went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 win against the Cubs.
Murphy now has back-to-back three-hit games and three straight multi-hit games as he has found his groove over the past couple weeks. The 32-year-old is 27-for-72 with four home runs and 14 RBI since the All-Star break.
