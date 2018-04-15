Nationals' Daniel Murphy: To join extended spring training Monday

Murphy (knee) will begin playing in extended spring training games Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Murphy's advancement to participating in extended spring training games is certainly a positive sign, but manager Davey Martinez cautioned Sunday that the team won't rush his rehab and that he needs go through his own spring training regimen. It sounds like Murphy is still a week or more away from returning to the field, though more updates on his condition should become available as he jumps into his extended spring training action.