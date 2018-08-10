Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Turns in multi-hit performance
Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Braves.
Murphy notched his eighth double of the season in the sixth inning, plating Anthony Rendon and extending the lead to three. After hitting .322 with 23 homers and 93 RBI in 2017, Murphy has struggled to remain in the starting lineup due to injuries, as he's appeared in just 46 games this season. The 33-year-old second baseman is slashing .285/.333/.417 with four home runs and 24 RBI in 2018.
