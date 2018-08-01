Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Two homers Tuesday

Murphy went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI in Tuesday's blowout win over the Mets.

Murphy went deep in the second and third innings off Jacob Rhame as the Nationals scored 19 runs through the first five innings. The 33-year-old got off to a slow start when he returned from a knee injury in mid-June, but bounced back in July with a .347/.410/.569 slash line and four home runs.