Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Undergoes knee surgery
Murphy underwent successful knee surgery to repair the articular cartilage in his right knee, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals stated that Murphy will begin rehab immediately, but the only sort of timetable mentioned was that the rehab "will progress throughout the offseason." Regarding the surgery, Dr. Timothy Kremcheck performed the procedure, which entailed debridement and microfracture of the knee. There will likely be updates of Murphy's status as the offseason moves along.
