Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Unlikely to return for Opening Day

Murphy (knee) won't appear in a spring training game anytime soon, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy was able to participate in fielding drills Tuesday, but don't expect to see him on the field in the near future. Manager Dave Martinez stated that although he wouldn't rule Murphy out for Opening Day just yet, they want to make sure he's 100 percent before putting him on the field and that they'll proceed with caution. At this point, his chances of playing in the regular-season opener seem slim.