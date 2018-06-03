Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Unlikely to return Tuesday
Murphy (knee) has reportedly looked "gimpy" and has "struggled to move laterally" during his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
It was recently reported that Murphy would be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, but scouts who have watched him play at Harrisburg believe that he's in no condition to be activated from the DL at this time and that his knee injury may actually be getting worse. The veteran second baseman has an apparent "hitch in his gait" and is also noticeably lacking speed when running. Murphy will be re-evaluated Tuesday with team doctors, at which point an update on his rehab timeline should become available. A return in the very near future does not seem likely at this juncture.
