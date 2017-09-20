Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will return to lineup Wednesday
Manager Dusty Baker announced Tuesday that Murphy (hamstring) will likely be back in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Murphy's hamstring tightened up during pregame warmups Tuesday, so Dusty Baker decided to withhold his star second baseman from the lineup. After a night of rest, the manager is confident that the 32-year-old will be ready to re-enter the lineup Wednesday.
