Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will stick on rehab assignment

Murphy (knee) will continue to his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy has now appeared in four minor-league rehab games with the Senators, going 4-for-17 with a homer and six RBI in those contests, but the Nationals want to see a little more from the second baseman before returning him from the disabled list. It's unclear how many additional rehab appearances Murphy will make, leaving his exact return date murky, though he's presumably close.