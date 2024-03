The Nationals reassigned Baker to minor-league camp Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Baker, the son of former player and manager Dusty Baker, was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Last season, the 25-year-old made the jump from High-A Wilmington to Triple-A Rochester. In Triple-A, he slashed .270/.336/.337 with three home runs across 448 plate appearances in 99 games. The second baseman got four hits in 13 plate appearances during spring training.