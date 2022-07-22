Dahl signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Dahl landed a minor-league contract with Milwaukee in August of 2021 but was released July 11 after slashing .294/.357/.468 with nine homers, 44 runs, 41 RBI and three stolen bases in 67 games at Triple-A Nashville to begin the 2022 season. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since August of 2021 but will likely be an option to join the Nationals if the team ultimately trades Juan Soto.