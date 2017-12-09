Goforth inked a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Washington on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Goforth spent the last few years with the Brewers, but only appeared in one major-league game in 2017, while spending most of his time with Triple-A Colorado Springs. At the hitters' friendly confines of the Sky Sox, he posted a 3.98 ERA and 38:26 K:BB over 54.1 relief innings. Moving forward, he will look to find a spot on the Opening Day roster with Washington, but is likely to wind up beginning the year at the Triple-A level.